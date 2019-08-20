Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 398,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,099. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

