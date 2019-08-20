Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 23,361 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,361 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for 1.3% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $12,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,751,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,709,000 after acquiring an additional 447,151 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 472,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,857,000 after acquiring an additional 43,235 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,063,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 17,011.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 399,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 397,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 321,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,071,000 after acquiring an additional 48,099 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.55. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,469. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.63. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $134.75 and a 12 month high of $188.59.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

