Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 699 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.23.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $219.56. The stock had a trading volume of 123,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,419. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.40. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $156.56 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

