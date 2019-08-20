Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 46,822 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,822 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,592,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 459,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,754 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,374,000 after purchasing an additional 34,258 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares during the period.

Shares of LRGF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,662. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27.

