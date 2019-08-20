Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.49.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.84. The stock had a trading volume of 67,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,914. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.93. The stock has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $103.65 and a 12 month high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

