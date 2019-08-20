Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Trading Down 5.4%

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) shares dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.98, approximately 2,186,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,820,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

TEUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pareteum in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pareteum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pareteum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Pareteum in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pareteum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 376,428 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Pareteum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pareteum by 2,234.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 189,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 181,759 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pareteum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Pareteum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,849,000.

About Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

