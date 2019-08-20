Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Parex Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:PARXF)’s share price rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.58, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82.

About Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

