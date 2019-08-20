PARK CIRCLE Co Makes New Investment in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 43.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 62,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 77,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $606,395.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $337,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,250.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 368,319 shares of company stock worth $2,838,614 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.60. 2,848,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,624,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Blackstone Group’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

