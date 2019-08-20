PARK CIRCLE Co Sells 152,000 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

PARK CIRCLE Co lessened its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152,000 shares during the period. Centurylink comprises about 1.2% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTL. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 563.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 279.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 447.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 89.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

CTL stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.44. 381,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,676,285. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

In other Centurylink news, insider William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $106,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,172 shares in the company, valued at $979,788.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 15,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 471,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,029.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $941,550. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Further Reading: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.