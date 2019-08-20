Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading 6.1% Higher

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, 31,750 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 41,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38.

Get Pelangio Exploration alerts:

Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Ghana. It holds a 100% interests in the Obuasi property covering approximately 264 square kilometers; Manfo property covering approximately 100 square kilometers; and Akroma property covering approximately 159 square kilometers located in Ghana.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.