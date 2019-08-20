Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $628,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,086,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.60. The company had a trading volume of 710,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,559. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $214.83 and a 52 week high of $277.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.48 and a 200 day moving average of $263.52.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

