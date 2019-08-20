Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,235 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,980,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,245,605,000 after acquiring an additional 216,173 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 63.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,059,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $734,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,741,000 after acquiring an additional 131,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ResMed by 16.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,242,000 after acquiring an additional 276,097 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ResMed by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,113,000 after acquiring an additional 93,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.44 and a 200-day moving average of $111.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.64 and a 12-month high of $136.25.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.56 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

In other news, insider Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total value of $491,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $197,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,733,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,237 shares of company stock valued at $13,737,550. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

