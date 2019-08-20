Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,924 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 127.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.45. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.72 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

