Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 42.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,137,464 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,680,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 67.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,672,404 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $972,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,197 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $330,672,000 after acquiring an additional 453,619 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 24.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,487,605 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $411,258,000 after acquiring an additional 686,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Xilinx by 22.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,526,367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $193,527,000 after acquiring an additional 278,192 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XLNX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $106.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,709. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

In other Xilinx news, Director Elizabeth W. Vanderslice sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,524.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,612 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

