Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,033,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,497,000 after buying an additional 124,374 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,354,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,349,000 after buying an additional 251,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,150,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,108,000 after buying an additional 559,038 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,450,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,925,000 after buying an additional 254,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,144,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,858,000 after buying an additional 789,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,033,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.42. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $143.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

