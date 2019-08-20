Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 826.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.08. 3,294,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,254,420. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.63. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.90 and a 52 week high of $148.60.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.