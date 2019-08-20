Pesetacoin Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges (PTC)

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Pesetacoin has a total market capitalization of $266,906.00 and $1.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pesetacoin has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00697698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00014805 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002683 BTC.

About Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin (CRYPTO:PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 139,247,749 coins. The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pesetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pesetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

