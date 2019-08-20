Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Petmed Express alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.54. Petmed Express has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $79.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PETS. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.