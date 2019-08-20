Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Farmland Partners worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,308,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 34,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 73.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 109.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Farmland Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE:FPI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,369. Farmland Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $188.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 30.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

