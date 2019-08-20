Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,611 Shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) by 24.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Talend were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,994,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,442,000 after acquiring an additional 493,506 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Talend by 24.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,257,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,519,000 after buying an additional 246,951 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the first quarter worth $23,973,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Talend by 62.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 228,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after buying an additional 88,131 shares during the period. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Talend by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 225,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Talend stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.40. 9,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 0.01. Talend SA has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $73.52.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $60.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.33 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 249.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talend SA will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp set a $54.00 target price on shares of Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Talend in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

