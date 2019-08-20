Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $26,881.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00025080 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003459 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 122.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 3,288,995,875 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.