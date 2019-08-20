Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is FundX Investment Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

FundX Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. FundX Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $19,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,572,000. RDL Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,289. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $109.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.87.

