Pinduoduo (PDD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 76.66% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The company’s revenue was up 228.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pinduoduo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion and a PE ratio of -12.79. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28.

PDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

