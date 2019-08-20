Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 43450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC cut their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.30 price target on Pine Cliff Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. GMP Securities cut their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.03.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow acquired 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,162,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,449,174.94. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,700.

About Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

