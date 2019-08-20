Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 340 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,846,000 after buying an additional 385,763 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $3,067,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,878 shares of company stock worth $17,312,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.04. 32,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,656. The stock has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.22. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $164.25 and a one year high of $219.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.94 and a 200-day moving average of $197.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.38.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

