Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 51,573 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 51,573 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 15.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 27,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $15,766,000. Finally, Voit & Company LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 7.4% in the first quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $2,624,899. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.85. 257,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,967,612. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

