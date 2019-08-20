Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 12,728 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 232.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $278.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $305.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.07 and a 200-day moving average of $272.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,775 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,676. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

