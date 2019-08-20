Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $7.94 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.03.

NYSE BLK traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $421.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,313. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.79 and a 52 week high of $492.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

