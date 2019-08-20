Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,190 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.45% of Golar LNG worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLNG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Golar LNG by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,007,000 after purchasing an additional 560,753 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,313,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 56,702 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth about $24,566,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,581,000 after acquiring an additional 447,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $8,009,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,429. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $97.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.87 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 52.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

