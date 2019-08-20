Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 15,672 Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,672 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.06% of Viacom worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAB. Vilas Fund LP increased its position in Viacom by 920.0% during the second quarter. Vilas Fund LP now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Viacom by 1.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Viacom by 28.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 287,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Viacom by 25.8% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Viacom by 7.1% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. 128,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,736,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Viacom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIAB shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Macquarie cut Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Viacom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

