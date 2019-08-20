Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,827 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,020. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $197.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.81 and its 200-day moving average is $177.76. The firm has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total value of $429,272.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,090.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total value of $372,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $14,393,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

