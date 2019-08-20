Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,205,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,409,000 after buying an additional 297,006 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $103,237.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,645.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $47,712.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $725,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BAX traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.26. 38,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,357. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $88.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

