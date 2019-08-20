Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) Shares Gap Up to $32.22

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.56, but opened at $32.22. Pinterest shares last traded at $33.33, with a volume of 3,400,501 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.53.

Get Pinterest alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13.

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $200,954,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $84,126,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $83,971,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $69,076,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $36,883,000.

Pinterest Company Profile (NASDAQ:PINS)

There is no company description available for Pinterest Inc

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.