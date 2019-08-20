Piper Jaffray Companies Downgrades Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) to Neutral

Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Tapestry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tapestry to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.88.

TPR opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.88. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

In related news, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $93,414.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell Cavens bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $210,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,079.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

