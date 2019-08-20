Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.33 Million

Analysts predict that Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) will announce sales of $186.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pivotal Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. Pivotal Software reported sales of $164.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pivotal Software will report full-year sales of $760.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $762.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $893.37 million, with estimates ranging from $878.00 million to $914.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pivotal Software.

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.12 million. Pivotal Software had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

PVTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Pivotal Software from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pivotal Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

In related news, SVP Onsi Fakhouri sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $70,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President William Cook sold 12,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,658 shares of company stock valued at $572,236 over the last 90 days. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Software in the first quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 267.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVTL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.69. 3,349,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of -0.02. Pivotal Software has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $29.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

