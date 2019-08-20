PKG Token Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. PKG Token has a total market capitalization of $133,226.00 and $27,424.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PKG Token has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PKG Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PKG Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00262073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.02 or 0.01320392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022261 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00092142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000409 BTC.

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 tokens. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg. PKG Token’s official website is pkgtoken.io.

Buying and Selling PKG Token

PKG Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Hotbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.