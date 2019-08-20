PlayerCoin (PLACO) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

PlayerCoin (CURRENCY:PLACO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, PlayerCoin has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. PlayerCoin has a total market capitalization of $3,758.00 and $21.00 worth of PlayerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayerCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00262638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.52 or 0.01314165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00022227 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00091511 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000407 BTC.

PlayerCoin Profile

PlayerCoin’s total supply is 100,120,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,120,000 coins. PlayerCoin’s official Twitter account is @playercoinworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayerCoin is www.playercoin.world.

Buying and Selling PlayerCoin

PlayerCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

