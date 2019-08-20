Playkey (PKT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $558,594.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $558,594.00 and $23,533.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can now be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Playkey

Playkey’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

