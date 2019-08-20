Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 1,545 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1,871.4% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 570.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 54.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 62.4% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.53. 3,038,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,907,550. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average is $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Standpoint Research upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho set a $71.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

