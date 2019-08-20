Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in HCP were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in HCP by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 279,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,994,000 after buying an additional 80,578 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of HCP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of HCP stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.37. 60,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,614. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. HCP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $34.69.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $489.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.67 million. HCP had a net margin of 53.57% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.32%.

HCP Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

