Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.73.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.87. 19,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $90.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

