Polis (POLIS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,702.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, Polis has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00005473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and STEX. Polis has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $5,702.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 6,365,709 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.