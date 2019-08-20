POPCHAIN (PCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.05 Million

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 67.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and $275,907.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POPCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, LBank, CoinBene and GDAC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $514.30 or 0.04750929 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00046134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000155 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000913 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 883,413,384 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene, LBank, Bit-Z and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

