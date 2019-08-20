Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe Acquires 10,839 Shares

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe bought 10,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $23,737.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PTMN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. 89,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,480. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Portman Ridge Finance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 86.64%. The company had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on PTMN shares. ValuEngine raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

