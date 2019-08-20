Presearch Price Down 29.6% This Week (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Presearch has a total market cap of $837,361.00 and $62,598.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Presearch token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00701879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00014757 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000616 BTC.

About Presearch

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

Presearch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

