Privatix Market Capitalization Hits $1.39 Million (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Privatix has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. Privatix has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $17,860.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Privatix token can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00011954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and COSS.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00261104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.01301188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022119 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00092633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix launched on September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,093,386 tokens. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, COSS and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

