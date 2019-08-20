Probity Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,824,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,703,000 after buying an additional 227,212 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,578,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,341,000 after purchasing an additional 71,696 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,265,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,406,000 after purchasing an additional 737,434 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,058,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,904,000 after purchasing an additional 81,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,673,000.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.86. 510,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84.

