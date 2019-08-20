ProCurrency Hits Market Cap of $77,339.00 (PROC)

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One ProCurrency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. ProCurrency has a total market cap of $77,339.00 and $2,439.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ProCurrency has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.97 or 0.02049506 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000254 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Coin Profile

PROC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,010,069,662 coins and its circulating supply is 102,994,781 coins. ProCurrency’s official website is www.procommerce.io. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo.

ProCurrency Coin Trading

ProCurrency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProCurrency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProCurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

