ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Down to $31.56

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.29, but opened at $31.56. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 7,199,400 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 200.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter worth $54,000.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.