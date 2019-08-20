ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.16, 5,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 9,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

About ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW)

ProShares UltraShort Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

